Punakha has five aspiring candidates

Punakha currently has 5 candidates. Lhaki Dolma (44) will be re-contesting this election. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Language and Cultural Studies, and a Post Graduate Degree from Royal Institute of Management (RIM) in Development Management.

One of the few female politicians, Lhaki, with her experience of having served as a parliamentarian for the past five years, stands as the only female candidate against 4 male candidates. She is a known face.

There are 4 other candidates, Namgay Dorji, Dorji Tenzin, Dophu Drukpa, and Chencho Wangdi vying for the NC seat from Punakha.

Namgay Dorji, 41, graduated from Punjab University with Bachelors in Public Administration and a Masters in Mass Communication and Media Management from Punjab Technical University (currently known as IK Gujral Punjab Technical University) is contesting for the 3rd time.

With a wide range of experiences under him, he has worked as teacher for 4 years, as a graphics designer for more than 12 years, and has been filming since 2009.

Dorji Tenzin, 41, graduated from Institute of Language and Culture Studies, Simtokha with Bachelors in Language and Culture and has been in service for 15 years. For a decade, he has served as a Gewog Administration Officer in Laya, Lingzhi, and Dogar. For the next 5 years, he served as a senior program officer for the Department of Occupational Standard, Assessment and Certification Division under Ministry of Labour and Human Resources (now Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Employment).

With aspirations to serve the country and people, he believes in bringing changes through giving support to developmental activities and supporting the disadvantaged part of society as the nation gets digitized. Although contesting for the election for the first time, he aspires to bring in changes through supporting the government, in terms of implementation of changes and supporting our unique culture.

Dophu Drukpa, 54, will be contesting for the Upper House for the first time. Having finished his education from University of Philippines with Bachelors in Agriculture Economics and Masters from Chiang Mai University with Masters in Agriculture, he has served the nation as an economist for the Ministry of Agriculture for a decade.

After that, he served as a prevention officer for the Anti-Corruption Commission for 18 months and went on to becoming a managing director for a FDI company, Mountain Hazelnuts for another 18 years.

He then went on to serve as a Member of Parliament in National Assembly representing Kabji-Talog constituency from 2013-2018 for the People’s Democratic Party. After serving his term as a MP, he worked with Ministry of Agriculture on Food Security Agriculture Productivity Project as a technical assistant. During the pandemic, he also served as an active De-Suup.

Dophu is another known face from Punakha, given his past work experience. He aspires to stay connected with the people, so that he can understand their issues and problems as to represent their views in the Parliament.

Chencho Wangdi, 48, received his Bachelors from Samtse College of Education in Secondary Education. He has been an educator for 21 years. He started his career as maths teacher and went on to become assistant principal, which was followed by a post of human resource officer in Ministry of Education and later served as a program manager for Early Childhood Care and Development.

His slogan is to serve the Tsa-wa-sum for better tomorrow, and he hopes to bring in some policy changes. With the current reformation going on, with his experience in the service, he hopes to contribute to it, if he gets elected.