Quarantine centers of 1,200 bed capacity to be built in south

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

As per His Majesty The King’s command, the southern belt of the country will have a 1,200- bedded dedicated quarantine centers. A 400-bedded strength center is to be built in Phuentsholing, two 200 bedded centers in Samtse coming to 400, and 200-bedded each in Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar.

The Prime Minister Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering said the centers are to have decent accommodation facilities made of prefab materials with good breathing space and a common dining hall each. The centers can accommodate families and other people can stay in cohort.

The centers will immediately cater to the shortage of quarantine centers, both for Bhutanese and non-Bhutanese travelling from high risk to low risk areas. There are plans to employ more foreign laborers to construct the new quarantine centers.

The drawings of the quarantine centers will be finalized, and for sites to construct new quarantine centers, His Majesty has personally visited the area and granted Royal approval. After the construction of the facilities, the quarantine in the hotels will still continue should there be more number of travelers, and if the new quarantine centers can accommodate the travelers then some hotels will be relieved from its services as quarantine facilities.

Construction of quarantine facilities is not just for the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for any outbreak of infectious diseases.

After the pandemic, some of the quarantine centers can be redesigned into affordable housing. And if required, the centers will be turned into quarantine centers again.