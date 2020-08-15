RBA beings nationwide program to feed dogs

Share Facebook

The Royal Bhutan Army began a nationwide stray-dog feeding program beginning today, to ensure that dogs do not starve during lockdown.

The different RBA wings in Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Samtse, Gelephu, Chukha, Haa, Paro, Wangdue Phodrang, and Samdrup Jongkhar will be operating in their respective towns to feed the dogs daily.

In Thimphu alone, three teams were deployed to feed over 15,000 stray dogs living between Dechencholing to Ngabiphu.

According to the Royal Bhutan Army, the program was initiated in view of His Majesty’s concern about the dogs during lockdown.

As the streets are empty due to the lockdown, the dogs, which usually depend on scraps from hotels or food left by passers-by, may go hungry and become feral.

A spokesperson from the RBA said that besides being an act of compassion, the programme to feed stray dogs was deemed appropriate for the Army to take over, as feral dogs would be a security issue if left unattended.