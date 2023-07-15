RBP seizing more drugs than ever with enhanced checks

Share Facebook

In the recent data shared by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), from January 2023 till date, it is found that a total of 874 cases related to drug abuser and traffickers have been caught.

With the maximum number of 306 being caught in Thimphu, 276 in Phuentsholing, 60 in Gelephu, 57 in Samtse, 53 in Paro and Samdrupjongkhar, 20 in Wangdue, 17 in Tsirang, 16 in Punakha, 8 in Trashigang, 4 in Mongar, 3 in Trashiyangtse, 1 in Bumthang.

According to the sources from the RBP, the major type of drugs that are being trafficked in the country are Spasmo Proxyvon Plus commonly known as SP Plus (capsules), Marijuana, and N10 (tablets).

RBP said, “These are the most available drugs in the neighboring country and it is easily available and comparatively cheaper. If other drugs are available, it would be trafficked too.”

Till June RBP has seized 57,621 capsules, 1,592 N10 tablets and 6.52 kgs of Marijuana which is increasing every time.

In a determined effort to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking, RBP has recently intensified its efforts.

RBP said that from the border areas the traffickers traffic the drugs and distribute it to the other parts of the country.

“Though special departments of the police are provided with enhanced resources, including training and technological advancements to effectively detect and intercept drug smuggling operation, the borders are porous, through which the traffickers and dealers traffic,” stated a RBP official and he further added, “Through the main entry points and border areas where the RBP monitor the traffickers are caught and arrested”.

To combat issues related to drugs, RBP has taken initiatives by opening separate Drug Division in Thimphu and separate drug units in seven police stations such as Thimphu, Wangdue, Punakha and all the southern belts. “Drug crack down work has started and nation-wide test has started and there are several arrests and seizures of drugs”.

Normal patrolling, highway checking and inspections are already prevailing and it has been further enhanced.

Phuentsholing, Gelephu, Samdrupjongkhar, Samtse and the other border areas are most prone to drug trafficking.

The official stated, “Thorough checking is being done in these border areas, and traffickers are even caught but for some it is very difficult to track down. We doubt that some individuals are even trafficking through the illegal routes not used and known by RBP.”

RBP is working in collaboration with the Indian police to crack down on drugs. RBP has actively engaged in intelligence exchange, sharing the best practices and to coordinate efforts to dismantle transnational drug networks, and establish better coordination to control and fight against drug trafficking.

RBP said cracking down the traffickers comes with many challenges. “Porous border is the first problem, second to some extent is the shortage of man power and resources, otherwise we are doing our best to ensure the country is a drug free zone. We genuinely would like to request every individual to help us in tracking down any suspicious activities related to drug dealing and trafficking and also abusers to some extent, by reporting to the respective police stations.”

Following the 115th National Day address from His Majesty The King with regards to substance abuse, the National Drug Task Force (NDTF) was formed to tackle substance abuse and substance use disorder.