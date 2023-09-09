RBP to forward the case of rape and incest case to OAG

A 43-year-old man was arrested on 30 August 2023 by the South Thimphu Police, Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter and attempting to do the same to his 14-year-old daughter.

The elder daughter is said to have endured sexual exploitation for a few years, according to South Police Station, Thimphu. The case came to light when the courageous victim confided in a friend, who promptly reported the harrowing ordeal to school authorities.

The South Thimphu Police has registered the case and are actively conducting investigations. As of now, the accused has not confessed to the alleged crimes. However, substantial circumstantial evidence appears to point towards his involvement.

The South Police Station in Thimphu intends to chargesheet the accused and forward the case to the Office of the Attorney General in the upcoming week.

Both girls are reported to be his biological daughters although from different mothers, and the family is of a middle class socio-economic background, according to RBP. It was found out that other members of the family did not know about the abuse while being interrogated by the police.

This appalling incident has sent shockwaves through the community. Many others expressed their disbelief at how a parent could rape his own child, and demanded that the alleged rapist receive the heaviest punishment, if found guilty by the court.

Authorities are dedicated to conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and prosecuting the offender. As this case develops, the victims’ security and welfare are of the utmost significance.

According to reports, the victims are in distress and getting assistance and counselling.

As of 2020 to 7 September 2023, there have been 421 rape cases reported in Bhutan. Ranging from bestiality to unnatural sex.

In 2020, there were 103 rape cases; in 2021, there were 130; in 2022, there were 112; and as of September 7, 2023, there were 76 rape cases registered.

Till 7 September 2023, there were 41 cases of rape of children above twelve years of age, 13 cases of child molestation, 9 cases of sexual harassment, 4 cases of statutory rape, 3 cases of criminal attempt to rape, 2 cases of indecent exposure, 1 case of rape of a married person, 1 case of incest, 1 case of criminal attempt to statutory rape, and 1 case of criminal attempt to rape a child above twelve years of age.

The police informed us that this type of case, where parents and family members rape their child, is rare, however, statutory rape seems to be the most common.