RCSC Addresses Streamlining and Recruitment Strategies

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a bid to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the country’s civil service, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) is implementing a comprehensive streamlining initiative.

This initiative comes in response to the resignation of approximately 3,383 civil servants this year, a significant attrition from the overall category. Out of these, approximately 1,400 civil servants in the professional and management category have left.

However, In August, the number of people leaving the service was much lower compared to the rest of the year, with only 243 departures, which is the smallest number so far this year. Out of the total 243 departures, two were from the executive and specialist group, 136 were in the professional and management sector, 95 were from the supervisory and support category, and 10 were in the Operational Category.

The primary objective of the Civil Service Reform is to align the civil service with the national goals of People, Prosperity, and Progress. This involves a targeted reduction of redundancies, the elimination of inefficiencies, and the optimal allocation of resources. Additionally, the initiative aims to reposition the civil service to effectively address emerging priorities and adapt to dynamic changes in society.

In response to the departure of civil servants, the RCSC has implemented several policy interventions to mitigate the potential service gap. These include expanding the talent pool for executives, allowing an unlimited quota for candidates to sit for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE), multiple windows for regular recruitment and appointments into the civil service, and increasing the superannuation age for all position categories.

One of the officers shared that the RCSC is actively developing a manpower management framework that provides greater flexibility to agencies for effective human resource management, especially in recruitment. One key aspect of addressing attrition is the significant increase in announced vacancies, particularly in the Professional and Management Category (PMC), to tackle the departures effectively. “This year, the PMC vacancies have seen a notable increase of 69 percent compared to previous years”, added the officer.

The officer shared, “To maintain high standards and attract the best talent, vacancies are not filled from a single cohort.”

The officer added that, in cases where vacancies remain unfilled by regular civil servants, the option of recruiting on a contract basis is available. Moreover, frequent recruitment cycles are in place for the Supervisory and Support Category as well as the Operational Category, ensuring a continuous inflow of talent into the civil service.

As this streamlining initiative gains momentum, several critical questions emerge. Firstly, how will this endeavor impact the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service? The RCSC asserts that the reforms are designed to enhance these attributes by aligning the civil service with evolving national priorities.

Secondly, what measures will be taken to protect the rights and interests of departing civil servants, particularly concerning their pensions and benefits? The RCSC assures that it is committed to safeguarding the well-being of those leaving the service and will ensure that their entitlements are duly honored.

Thirdly, how will the increased workload and responsibilities affect the remaining civil servants? Are there plans to provide additional training or resources to aid in the transition? The RCSC is actively considering these factors and will take necessary steps to support civil servants in adapting to their evolving roles.

Finally, what are the financial implications of this streamlining initiative for the government? The RCSC acknowledges the potential for both cost savings and additional expenses and is committed to prudent financial management.

As Bhutan progresses with its civil service streamlining initiative, RCSC remains committed to monitoring and evaluating its impact over time to ensure that the intended objectives are achieved. The reform initiative aims to enhance public services, streamline the bureaucracy, and contribute to the overall growth and development of the nation.

This move by RCSC underscores the dedication to building a civil service that is active, efficient, and aligned with the evolving needs of the country. By strengthening the civil service’s capacity and capabilities, Bhutan aims to advance towards a future marked by enhanced public services and a more responsive and effective administrative apparatus.