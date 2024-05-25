RCSC approves MoH’s proposal to hire foreign nurses

Share Facebook

In January 2024, the Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed the alarming attrition rate of 25 percent among nurses, expected to increase beyond 30 percent by March.

Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk said, “First, we have to solve the nurses’ shortage issue because quality service at JDWNRH could get compromised, which is dangerous, and another thing is the existing nurses are burning out and are under pressure, and may resign if nothing is done.”

Last month, The Bhutanese reached MoH to inquire on the nurse attrition rate, where MoH said that they approached the Cabinet with a proposal to hire 100 foreign nurses in order to address the acute shortfall and high attrition rate plaguing JDWNRH.

This prompted an urgent intervention from both the government and the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC)

After almost two months of this recommendation, RCSC, in response to mounting pressures, approved the recruitment of 145 foreign nurses and three anesthetists for JDWNRH.

Until now, it has been informed that most of the nurses were being recruited based on contract system for two years to bridge the gap.

MoH mentioned about hiring 100 nurses, whereby an official from JDWNRH says that it is confirmed that 145 foreign nurses are to be recruited after getting an approval from the Ministry of Finance.

The monthly salary to be given to the foreign nurse falls between USD 800-USD 1,000

MoH also mentioned earlier that JDWNRH is offering extra pay to nurses who work beyond their normal shifts, rather than relying on external fundings from MoF.