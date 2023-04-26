RCSC increases retirement age for civil servants

Share Facebook

The RCSC in notification dated 22 April 2023 has increased the retirement age for all civil servants including support staff.



Executives who retired at 60 now can retire at 63, professional and management category who retired at 58 now have till 60, SS1 to SS4 who retired at 58 get till 59 and S-5 to S-1 and operational category who retired at 56 years now get a year more till 57.



The main aim of the move is in light of improving life expectancy of Bhutanese and also the large scale migration of civil servants to Australia.

