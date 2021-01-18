RCSC to announce re-scheduled main exam dates as soon as it is safe enough

The Royal Commission of Civil Service (RCSC) will be rescheduling the date based on the situation and safety of the candidates. The Main Examination (ME) of the BCSE, 2020 was scheduled for January 8-10, 2021 and it has been deferred indefinitely due to the current pandemic situation.

Senior Human Resources Officer of Examination Division, Jigme Norbu said as soon as the lockdown is lifted, the commission will consult the relevant agencies and seek advice from the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on whether it is safe to conduct the examination. Then only the commission will be able to arrange for the examination and reschedule the examination date.

Jigme Norbu said the commission would have rescheduled the examination date by now but exams would not be allowed given the current situation. He said since there is also no tentative date as to when the lockdown will be lifted and also whether the situation will go back to normal.

He said even if the lockdown is lifted, the commission has to look into what the unlocking process is, whether inter-dzongkhag movement will be there or not etc. For now, the commission is not able to take any decision to conduct the main examination.

There are more than 2,100 graduates registered for main exam and few have dropped out as they got jobs elsewhere. Some of the graduates are outside Thimphu like in Samdrup Jongkhar, Phuentsholing, Gelephu and other dzongkhags. The commission is considering their situation since they will be traveling, and so adequate provisions in terms of time will be made including for quarantine.

He said adopting all the safety measures the commission conducted PE last year and it went quite smoothly but they are not able to do so this year for ME, since the situation is completely different.

Meanwhile, all the graduates who have registered have been asked to prepare for a shorter time period between their announcements of the revised ME schedule and the conduct of the examination.

