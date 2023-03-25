RENEW Secretariat transfers the BBCC Mandate to BQPCA

Share Facebook

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, the Royal Patron and Founder of RENEW graced the ceremony for the transfer of the Bhutan Board for Certified Counselors (BBCC) Mandate from the RENEW Secretariat to the Bhutan Qualification and Professional Certification Authority (BQPCA) under the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB).

Lyonpo Dechen Wangmo, the Health Minister, the Acting Secretary of MoESD, the Chair of the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), and relevant stakeholders were present.

The event was organized by BQPCA in collaboration with RENEW, on 23rd March 2023, at the Royal Textile Academy.

The Executive Director of RENEW, Ms Tshering Dolkar, handed over the BBCC Mandate to the Director of BQPCA, Mr Duba in the presence of Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck.

Her Majesty the Gyalyum is the force behind the counselling movement in Bhutan. Her Majesty the Gyalyum played an instrumental role in instituting and developing the counselling profession.

In line with His Majesty, the 4th Druk Gyalpo’s Royal Decree for the institution of a comprehensive guidance and counselling system in the schools of Bhutan in 1996, Her Majesty took forward the vision with the enforcement of counselling services in schools around the country.