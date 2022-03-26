Reverse Isolation is for the vulnerable people who volunteer for it: PM

Share Facebook

Around 300 vulnerable groups are already shifted to the Reverse Isolation Facilities in the country. As per the data, there are around 57,000 most vulnerable population.

The Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering said since the elimination of the coronavirus is impossible, and there is a rising number of positive cases in the community, upon Royal Command to protect those individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19 and provide a safe space where they can effectively isolate themselves, the Reverse Isolation Facilities in the 20 Dzongkhags was initiated.

Now with no lockdowns despite community cases, anyone can get infected, however, the main worry is the vulnerable population who are at high-risk of having health complications if they get the infection.

PM said if a healthy person gets infected, 99 percent of the people recover, but if the vulnerable population gets infected then it is difficult for them to recover and might lead to health complications.

He said most of the people, fully vaccinated, who are infected with the Omicron say they have not experienced any sickness or sometimes showed only mild symptoms. They were not even aware that they were infected until they went for a COVID-19 test.

People with comorbidities in the Reverse Isolation will be taken care of and given the required treatment to make them healthy, and they can even return back to their home if they want.

“Since making sure that even if they get infected, there will be no complications. Risk will be reduced. Two or three weeks is enough to make the individuals healthy,” said the PM.

Therefore, if any individual feels that there is a risk for their parents or parents with comorbidities, they are welcome to send their parents in the Reverse Isolation Facilities, but it is not compulsory rather it is on a voluntary basis, the Prime Minister added.

Head of Kidu Mobile Medical Unit, Dr Phurb Dorji said there will be cases where an individual might get infected, even while staying in the Reverse Isolation, but by being there, the necessary treatment will be provided to avert life-threatening complications. However, it is purely on a voluntary basis, and there is nothing wrong if people don’t want their relatives or parents in the Reverse Isolation.

Reverse Isolation Facilities in all dzongkhags are already being activated to evacuate those in COVID-19 surge areas. The most vulnerable sections of the population who are identified through the health system and dzongkhags will be contacted and offered the option to enter the facility.

Dr Phurb also said for how long the vulnerable population will be kept in the Reverse Isolation will all depend on the situation. The activation of the Reverse Isolation was initiated due to the current situation as many positive cases are being detected.

There are 54 Reverse Isolation Facilities, with each dzongkhag having a minimum of two Reverse Isolation Facilities, and some have three to four depending on the size of the population. All the hotels, three star hotels and guest houses have been turned into the Reverse Isolation Facilities.

The facilities will have dedicated health professionals and personal caregivers. Trained DeSuup-Plus will be taking care of all the vulnerable groups of population. The Reverse Isolation Facilities will be maintained under strict COVID-19 protocols.