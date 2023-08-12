Rising tide of drug-related cases spurs robust surveillance efforts by RBP

Share Facebook

The comprehensive screening of professional drivers, totaling 3,987, consisting of 278 bus drivers, 2335 taxi drivers, 776 other drivers including tourist drivers, truck drivers, and other show 233 individuals had tested positive for substance use.

These are 19 taxi drivers, 1 bus driver, 40 other drivers, and 173 others. The licenses of these professional drivers will be temporarily suspended, pending case review and treatment via the PEMA Secretariat, eventually leading to license reinstatement.

In a concerted bid to combat the escalating issue of substance abuse among the youth, the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has embarked on a multifaceted approach, bolstering its surveillance measures.

Noteworthy efforts include the initiation of random drug testing, surprise inspections at locations suspected of hosting illicit drug activities, and the deployment of trained Narco Dogs for drug detection.

Collaborating with The PEMA Secretariat, the RBP has apprehended a staggering 1,764 individuals, with 953 cases attributed to substance abuse so far this year, which is alarming high as per records. Predominantly, the offenders consist of unemployed individuals, closely followed by youths; strikingly, the demographic also includes 95 females.

In a month-wise breakdown, the statistics reveal the gravity of the situation. In January 2023, 80 cases were documented, encompassing 146 individuals, February saw a spike to 134 cases involving 242 individuals, March recorded 176 cases with 336 individuals, while April tallied 155 cases with 271 individuals, May witnessed 119 cases with 240 individuals, followed by June registering 155 cases encompassing 276 individuals. July brought forth 134 cases involving 253 individuals.

Notably, the RBP’s operations extended to addressing various facets of drug-related offenses. A significant crackdown yielded 204 individuals implicated in illicit trafficking, with 4 individuals caught in the illegal sale of inhalants such as dendrite and paint thinner. An additional 2 individuals were apprehended for illegal drug possession.

Presently, the prisons hold a total of 616 individuals convicted of narcotics trafficking, comprising 578 males and 38 females.

Comparing to 2022, where the total recorded cases of substance abuse amounted to 721, leading to the arrest of 1,557 individuals, and 147 cases of illicit trafficking, the current scenario illustrates a significant escalation. Formerly, the RBP typically registered a minimum of 2 monthly drug-related cases, a number that has now surged to at least 5 cases.

While Thimphu continues to report the highest case count and arrests, the southern regions are not exempt from the drug menace. A recent incident in Bumthang’s Thangbi Chokhor Gewog saw the apprehension of 4 individuals manufacturing hashish from marijuana plants. In Dorokha’s Yoezergang checkpost, authorities caught an individual with 107 capsules of SP+ and 18 capsules of N10. The scourge of drug-related offenses extends its reach, as an incident on 2 August involved the arrest of a jumbo driver with marijuana in Samdrupjongkhar, followed by a seizure of 51 grams of hash from 4 individuals.

A concerning revelation exposed the emergence of new drug smuggling routes from Phuentsholing-Samdrupjongkhar, primarily facilitated by Indian nationals dwelling in border regions. These substances are then distributed to areas, like Gelephu, Samdrupjongkhar, and other parts of Bhutan. A significant arrest in Barobisha, a popular rest stop for Bhutanese travelers, nabbed an active Indian dealer, with necessary information shared with Indian authorities for appropriate action.

The predominant contraband in the country is presently pharmaceutical drugs.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Colonel Dorjee Khandu, underscored the non-availability of these drugs domestically, necessitating their import from India. To effectively tackle the issue, the focus is on intercepting the primary source in India’s border regions.

The country’s most frequently abused substances include marijuana, pharmaceutical drugs, and solvents such as paint thinner and dendrite adhesive. Colonel Dorjee Khandu highlighted the efforts being intensified to curb marijuana usage, along with the identification of affected areas. Meanwhile, the southern regions exhibit a proclivity for banned pharmaceutical drugs, particularly SP+ and N10.

As law enforcement clamps down on drug trafficking from the south, a shift towards solvents, particularly paint thinner, has been observed. Colonel Dorjee Khandu urged parents to monitor their children’s activities, preventing access to construction sites where solvents are commonly accessible.

Furthermore, the public plays a pivotal role in curbing the cultivation of marijuana, especially by reporting any suspicious activities in their vicinity. RBP emphasized the importance of vigilance in rural areas.

Given the influx of banned pharmaceutical drugs from India, the RBP continues to collaborate with their Indian counterparts to mitigate the challenge, taking decisive actions to address the issue.

SP+ and N10 are two banned pharmaceutical drugs in India. SP+ is a fixed-dose combination of paracetamol, caffeine, and phenylpropanolamine, while N10 is a cough syrup containing codeine phosphate, guaifenesin, and phenylpropanolamine. Both drugs were banned by the Indian government due to their addictive properties and potential for abuse. The side effects of abusing the drugs include heart and kidney problems, seizures, and death.