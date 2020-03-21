Royal Birth and Hope

The news of the Second Royal Birth could not have come at a more opportune time, when the nation was plunged in gloom and fear around the unfolding impact of COVID-19.

People suddenly forgot their fears and worries and came together as one to express their happiness and wish Their Majesties.

At this stark moment, the Royal Birth came as an important reminder that life will always triumph over death, that hope will win over despair and that our love for family and the nation can help us surmount the biggest of challenges united behind our Kings.

At a time of great uncertainty, the Royal Birth brought about a great feeling of long term stability as the Royal succession is more stable and stronger than ever and that is important for the people to know.

The Royal announcement is also important in that it shows the deep concern for Their Majesties for the nation and its people at this difficult moment.

Close to half the press release focused on COVID-19 where Their Majesties called upon Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.

Their Majesties also said they have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers.

It is instructive that though the Royal Birth was only a few days away His Majesty The King led the efforts against COVID-19 from the front right from day one including staying up the whole night to give leadership and coordination on the first long night.

His Majesty apart from giving important leadership, direction and support to the government has been travelling along our southern borders and the east helping reinforce our COVID-19 defenses and giving crucial leadership, heart and support to the people on the field.

Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.

Desmond Tutu