RUB increases 381 additional seats in various government and private colleges in the country

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and request from the government, the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) has decided to increase an additional 389 seats in various government and private colleges in the country.

An official from RUB said the additional seats were increased after assessing the in-take capacity in the colleges. RUB has enrolled more than 2,000 XII-pass students in the colleges including self-financed and as well as scholarships for the 2021 academic year.

He said all the additional seats in the colleges are self-financed except for the Paro College of Education’s enrollment under scholarship.

The additional in-takes in the College of Language and Culture Studies has increased to 80 slots, College of Natural Resources has opened 45 slots, Gedu College of Business Studies now has 38 slots, Paro College of Education has increased to 35 slots, Sherubtse College has increased to 58 slots, Norbuling Rigter College has increased to 75 slots and Royal Thimphu College has increased to 50 slots.

Meanwhile, students seeking admission to the above programs are asked to submit the required documents to their respective colleges latest by 21 July. Students already admitted in the first round of admission are not permitted to apply, and students who passed Class XII prior to 2021 and have not registered during the first round of admissions will not be eligible to apply for the additional intake.

Earlier the Prime Minister had said that normally, about 11,000 students complete class XII, but now there are more than 12,000 students who have completed their XII this year as the government had increased the number of students from classes X to XII.