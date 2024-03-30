Samtse to be an industrial hub

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ministry of Industry Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji shared industrial plans and developments for Samtse.

The Dhamdum Industrial Park covers a large area of 349 acres and was initiated in the fiscal year 2015-16, with meticulous planning encapsulated in its three distinct pockets – A, B, and C.

Although pockets A and C have seen significant progress, offering home to green and clean tech industries, the journey towards its full potential is ongoing.

Since the commencement of land allotment in 2018, approximately 50 plots have found eager takers, with four industries making the transition from the Jigmeling Industrial Park in Sarpang.

Presently, 14 operational industries dot the landscape, while others are poised to join the fray, with their constructions at various stages of completion.

However, challenges persist, as evidenced by the cancellation of leases for 70 proponents, necessitating a thorough review by the Ministry. Yet, amidst setbacks, opportunities emerge, with the government proactively announcing vacant plots to invigorate interest and foster new beginnings.

Meanwhile, the Norbugang Industrial Park is situated 7 kilometers from Samtse town towards Sipsu, and spans a total area of 195.14 acres, with 39 acres acquired from private landowners.

Lyonpo shared, “Collaboration with relevant agencies by the Ministry is underway for park development. Recent awards have been granted for the establishment of basic amenities such as roads, drains, water distribution networks, and street lighting. Tendering for a water supply scheme and boundary wall construction has commenced, while other elements like the Estate Management office and watch towers are in the design phase. Substation construction is currently in progress.”

Heavy industries are designated for Norbugang IP, while medium and light industries are encouraged at Dhamdum IP.

“Eight ferro industries have been allocated land at Norbugang (relocated from Jigmeling), with construction ongoing, and space remains for an additional five such industries. The park’s full development and operation of large ferro industries are anticipated to significantly benefit the economy through employment and revenue generation,” further added.

Furthermore, the government plans to establish a dry port at Gawadrong.

Lyonpo also mentioned that Samtse holds promise as a key industrial hub due to its proximity to the international border, access to logistic resources, mineral deposits, raw materials, labor pool, market access, and the upcoming railway connection.