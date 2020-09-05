Sequence and break up of 111 who tested positive since the start of the lockdown

As of Monday there 230 cases in the country of which 79 are active cases (62 male and 17 female), out of which most are in Phuentsholing. There no positive cases in Gelephu and Mongar so far. A total of 151 has recovered from the virus.

109,207 tests have been conducted with RT-PCR, Rapid test and antigen test in the country.

Around 45,000 people has been tested from 1st August till 31st of August. Out of which around 8000 primary contacts were tested. Similarly, around 4039 people in Dantak and IMTRAT were tested. 31,486 people were tested in Phuentsholing, Paro and Haa during the active community surveillance and 7,484 travelers who traveled from Phuentsholing were tested.

Out of 45,000 people tested, 111 people tested positive. One was a government employee, 2 were corporate employees, 2 private employees, 51 from Dantak, 2 Desuups, 5 from IMTRAT, 3 housewives, 15 from MDP, 5 are children, 2 RBA soldiers who were manning Dantak gate, 4 police, 14 from RRCO dry port, 1 security guard, one contractor, one student, and 2 wage laborers.

