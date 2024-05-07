Several companies registered with RSEB share dividends with shareholders

Share Facebook

It is dividend season and several companies registered with the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan (RSEB) declared dividends.

Dividend in simpler terms refers to the distribution of profit of the particular company.

When dividend is declared the record date refers to the date set by the company to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the dividend and ex-date is the date set by the stock exchange, typically one business day before the record date.

The ex-dividend date or “ex-date” is usually one business day before the record date. Investors who purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or after will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. Investors only get dividends if they buy the stock before the ex-dividend date.

Until now, for the financial year 2023, several companies have declared dividends with the approval of the Authority. DWAL’s shareholders announced a 30% dividend during the 19th Annual General Meeting held on 24 April 2024, with a record date of 3 May 2024, and an ex-date of 1 May 2024.

DPNB declared a 15% dividend with a record date of 30 April 2024, and an ex-date of 29 April 2024. BIL declared a 21% dividend with a record date of 30 April 2024, and an ex-date of 29 April 2024. In the 20th Annual General Meeting held on 13 April 2024, KCL’s shareholders declared a 5% dividend, with a record date of 26 April 2024, and an ex-date of 25 April 2024.

BNBL declared a dividend of Nu 1.54 per share with a record date of 11 April 2024, and an ex-date of 10 April 2024. GRBL declared a 10% dividend with a record date of 12 April 2024, and an ex-date of 10 April 2024.

BFAL’s shareholders, in the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 29 March 2024, declared a 100% dividend, with a record date of 11 April 2024, and an ex-date of 10 April 2024.

Lastly, during the 49th Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2024, RICB’s shareholders declared a 42% dividend, pending approval from the Authority as of 1 May 2024.

BFAL declared the largest dividend out of all the declarations made, while KCL declared the lowest.

In terms of trading activity, the volume traded decreased to 19.35 million shares from 30.62 million shares in the year 2023 compared to the year 2022. In the year 2023, the value traded is Nu 782.02 million which is a decrease of Nu 1137.31 million compared to the previous year.