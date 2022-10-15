Southern border to have more entry and exit points

Share Facebook

The government is going to start with the construction of four main entry and exit points in Samtse, Samdrupjongkhar, Gelephu and Phuentsholing.

In Phuentsholing, they have started with the Pedestrian Terminal, and that is not the whole of export and import terminal.

Discussions are on to see if there should be pedestrian terminals or formal trade routes constructed in the three districts of Samtse, Samdrupjongkhar, Gelephu. If it is an integrated check-post then the pedestrian versus import and export of goods will go together.

The Prime Minister Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering shared that due to lack of space in Phuentsholing, the point was built as pedestrian terminal, whereas the entry and exit for trading happens along the two main gates through the dry-port.

He said, “Similarly, we have a plan to build in other places along the border as well. In fact, we are done with the drawings and designing for Gelephu. We just need to reconfirm it with the experts. For Samtse, we have identified the place, but we are yet to design it.”

However, for Samdrupjongkhar, Lyonchhen said that though they are done with the rough sketch, the government is in the process of creating the space, as there is not enough physical space for an integrated check-post or pedestrian terminal.

Lyonchhen said that it is challenging to find a space as the gate has to be on the international border, and new designs and plans cannot be accommodated easily as most of the areas have already been developed for last many decades.

However, the government is ready to start work on the exit and entry points in Gelephu. The talks on the drawing and designs are underway in Samtse, and in Samdrupjongkhar where there is a lack of space.