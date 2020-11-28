Sunjoen App and Free WiFi did not happen due to COVID: MoIC Minister

Share Facebook

One of the pledges of the government within the first 120 days was to set up Sungjoen App and ensure free WiFi for all the people. And regarding this the Member of Parliament from Menbi Tshenkhar asked the Minister of the Ministry of Information and Communication on the status on it and whether the pledge will remain as it is.

On this Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi explained that due to COVID-19, the Ministry has been working on developing other important systems and couldn’t work on this pledge as it wasn’t important for now.

Lyonpo said that the ministry had to develop lots of thing with the information management system, so due to the pandemic they kept this pledge aside.

“We came up with ten apps and they were Entry and Exit System for Immigration, Health Facility System for Flu Clinic, Quarantine Management App, Druk Trace App, Controlling and Monitoring App, Check Post Management System for Royal Bhutan Police, National and Central COVID- 19 dash board, Essential Goods Piling System for Economic Affairs, Vegetable Marketing Information System for Agriculture sector, and Essential Commodity Ordering System were developed, “ Lyonpo said, adding that even though with lesser man power they worked day and night and still they are monitoring the systems.

Lyonpo added, “It has been two years since the government assumed the office and in the first year we pledged to develop Sungjoen App and WiFi and we have been working on what requirements were needed for information system and also what was required for the technology and infrastructure. We reviewed and on April 2019, we tried to tender it but the participants could not meet the criteria and even Bhutan Telecom and Tashi Info Com did not qualify. So we had discussions and researched and reviewed and then in the second year due to COVID we could not carry forward since the country was affected and we have been working on other systems.”

Lyonpo said that the Ministry is working on the Digital Drukyul Flagship Program and for this flagship program the estimated budget is 3.13 billion. “So temporarily we have kept this pledge aside and are working on these important projects,” he said.

