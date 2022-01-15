Supreme Court convicts Khandu Wangmo to 21 years for sedition

Share Facebook

The Supreme Court has upheld the High Court’s judgment and convicted Khandu Wangmo, to 21 years in connection to a sedition case on 11 January 2022. The High Court pronounced its judgment on 9 November 2021.

Khandu Wangmo has been charged on three counts of sedition. She drafted three seditious letters and distributed them to frame her ex-husband former Drangpon Yeshey Dorji and his family.

Though the Thimphu District Court initially convicted her to 5 years (concurrent) in prison for the sedition case on 1 September 2021, the High Court altered the judgment and convicted her to 21 years in prison, after the Office of Attorney General (OAG) had appealed to the High Court.

OAG stated that the sentencing should have been at least 15 to 27 years, as she was proven guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, on all the three counts.

Khandu Wangmo was found guilty of all the three charges, which is why, the court has charged her under section 331 (e) of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004.

The judgment also states that the grading of sedition shall be felony of the third degree (5 to 9 years of imprisonment) as per section 332 of the same act.