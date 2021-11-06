Supreme Court dismisses Wamrong Battery Case appeal by accused

Share Facebook

Supreme Court has dismissed the Wamrong Battery Case on 5 November 2021. Defendant Tshering Yangki appealed to the Supreme Court on 23 August 2021, as she was not satisfied with the judgment passed by the High Court.

On 22 July 2021, the High Court Bench II upheld the lower court’s judgment. Wamrong Drungkhag Court and Trashigang District Court convicted Tshering Yangki to 18 months for battery and 1 year for trespassing.

However, the court gave her a concurrent sentence to 18 months in prison. She can pay Thrimthue in lieu to the imprisonment.

The judgment stated that Tshering Yangki must pay a compensation of Nu 225,000 and an additional amount of Nu 38,000 as medical expenses to victim Sonam Peldon, amounting to Nu 263,200 in total.

The incident took place on 26 April 2020, at around 4:30 pm when a fight broke out between Tshering Yangki and victim Sonam Peldon, upon which the victim got admitted in Reserboo hospital for three days.