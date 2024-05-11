Supreme Court orders payment after Kalapingka Reality show is unable to fulfill winners’ scholarship dreams

Share Facebook

2 winners reveal dark side of reality shows

The 1st runner-up, Kinley Dema, of the popular show Kalapingka Season 5 in 2021 said that the show organizer, Kelzang Phuntsho made a clear announcement in front of viewers about a Diploma scholarship to Australia for her but it has been two years and her visa has been refused twice.

Kinley was not satisfied with the response that could bring back the time and effort she invested. As a result, she sought help from the Trongsa District Court.

The verdict from the Trongsa District Court stated that the top five winners of the show would receive a scholarship to study in Australia, while the remaining two would be granted an opportunity to pursue their studies in India, with all expenses covered by the show’s owner.

The verdict reveals that Kinley’s first visa try was rejected due to insufficient funds required for the visa application. Additionally, the consultancy informed her that her Statement of Purpose (SOP) was not strong, resulting in the cancellation of her second visa.

The verdict also reads that the documents that should have been submitted earlier were submitted carelessly afterward, which led to the visa refusal.

She requested the court for two suggestions. The first suggestion is for the organizer to fulfill their promise by covering the total expenses of the scholarship, including course fees, airfare, and a stipend of AUD 1,000 for her. The second suggestion is for the sponsor of the show, SK Education Consultancy, to assist her in obtaining a fully funded scholarship to study in Australia, the UK, or Canada.

The court then told the organizer to pay Nu 1,022,266.55 to the participant which is the scholarship amount.

The organizer escalated this case to the Thimphu High Court.

Upon reviewing the case, the verdict revealed that the organizer had already paid Nu 50,000 during their final show as compensation, which was deducted from the owed amount. Therefore, the organizer was instructed to pay Kinley Dema a total of Nu 961,016.55.

The case was further appealed to the Supreme Court by the organizer.

The verdict, issued on 10 May 2024, stated that Kelzang Phuntso must pay Nu 578,750 to Kinley Dema. Kinley Dema is entitled to Nu 300,000 according to her position in season 5, and an additional amount of AUD 5,000 for course fees, which converts to Nu 278,750, and totaling to Nu 578,750.

The Supreme Court also mentioned that the organizer also has to pay Nu 11,250 as a compensation amount to Kinley Dema.

Kinley said she wants to shed light on the mental trauma she has had to endure.

She emphasized, “The singing competition, to me, felt more like exploitation than a genuine competition. As a girl, some voters were sincere in their support, while others left me confused about whether they were drawn to my voice or other factors.”

Kinley expressed her disappointment, mentioning that she was hopeful of receiving a scholarship and the opportunity to study abroad. However, things did not unfold as she had envisioned. She said, “Whenever people recognize me, they often question why I’m still here instead of being in Australia.”

“Having had to borrow money just to survive during this show, the amount I’ll be receiving is far less than what I’ve invested,” Kinley revealed. “I’ve been struggling with mental distress, requiring medication for the past six months. These shows often entice viewers with promises of full scholarships for winners, but the reality of the challenges one might face if things don’t pan out as expected should also be acknowledged.”

Nidup Zangmo, a participant, expressed her disappointment, stating, “I ranked third in the competition and even took the TOEFL exam, yet I still didn’t receive the scholarship. Our batch was the first to be promised such a scholarship in the history of Kalapingka. The organizer assured us that he would ensure our visas were granted. However, if he had informed us earlier about the potential consequences and the predetermined compensation based on our ranks, I would not have chosen to participate.”

According to Nidup, the organizer promised her a payment of Nu 200,000 based on her position in the competition when she asked how much she would be paid after her visa refusal. However, she asserts that she had invested three times that amount during the competition, with the expectation of being allowed to study abroad and to repay her debts.

The participant mentioned that when matters were taken to court, she found herself in a situation similar to Kinley’s, and she expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome as she got the same amount as Kinley in the final verdict.

Nidup expressed her desire to take her grievances to the media to raise awareness among young people like herself about the darker aspects of such shows. She highlighted the additional challenges faced by women, noting that society often tends to judge them more harshly, and there is a risk of facing harassment.

The Bhutanese contacted Kelzang Phuntsho who declined to respond pointing out that a verdict is there.