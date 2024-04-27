Taktichu bridge inaugurated and open to traffic

Share Facebook

On the 24 April 2024, the newly constructed Taktichu bridge along the Thimphu-Phuentsholing highway was officially opened to traffic, offering a vital lifeline for commuters.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly presided over by the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bahadur Gurung, and the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Nu 200 million, the Taktichu bridge is a collaborative efforts between the two nations in enhancing infrastructure and connectivity. The project, initiated by Project Dantak in May 2019, aimed to address safety concerns along the Taktikothi stretch, notorious for major landslides and annual disruptions of traffic due to overflow of water over existing culverts.

Technical details of the bridge reveal meticulous attention to quality and safety standards, with innovative approaches such as the use of micro silica in concrete mix design to achieve superior strength. The 100-meter bridge’s design, featuring pre-stressed reinforced cement concrete (RCC) cantilever segments, has a load classification of 70R that ensures smooth load transfer and structural integrity.

The new Taktichu bridge stands as a tangible symbol of the strong bonds of friendship, progress and cooperation between Bhutan and India. The bridge provides a vital link along the Thimphu-Phuentsholing highway.

Lyonpo Chandra Bahadur Gurung emphasized the bridge’s significance, stating that it underscores the commitment to ensuring safe and efficient travel along the crucial Phuentsholing and Thimphu highway.

Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela expressed India’s commitment to expanding partnership with Bhutan under the 13th Five-Year Plan, aiming for new avenues of cross-border and multimodal connectivity, including railways.

Despite facing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted construction for nearly two years, the project persevered, with the construction being completed in November 2023. The bridge, constructed by Poddar Construction Company, underwent rigorous quality control checks, including static and dynamic load tests, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of construction and engineering.

Chief Engineer of Project Dantak, Brigadier Jaswinder Singh, explained that the bridge’s location away from the Takti stream and its elevated position were strategic decisions based on a comprehensive study of the catchment area, aiming to mitigate disruptions caused by monsoon floods.

With the new bridge now open to traffic, commuters expressed relief and optimism for smoother and safer journeys.