TCB’s new brand line for the country, Bhutan Believe

The Brand being explained to the gathering

Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) unveiled its new tourism brand line Bhutan with the tagline ‘Believe’ on Thursday.

According to the Director General (DG) of TCB, Dorji Dhradhul, a diverse team from around the world assembled by MMBP and Associates, along with a variety of local experts and stakeholders from all walks of life and all ages, professionally, aided the creation of the new Brand Bhutan.

A comprehensive procedure consisting of detailed scientific approach was used into the endeavour. Some of the methods used include research on brand/consumer, a month-long immersion in Bhutan by the professionals meeting with people and visiting places, interviews with conscious travellers, defining the major challenges and opportunities, workshops and discovery sessions and network intelligence.

DG, TCB said that they started the re-branding work to change the existing destination brand – “the blue poppy flower with the tagline – Happiness is a Place”. However, early on, when working on the “Guiding Principles” for the new Brand – they realized that they are actually developing a new brand for the nation. So, Bhutan will not have a separate destination brand.

He also said that the new Brand Bhutan is not just about nation branding, but it’s more about the “Nation Building.”

Seven guiding concepts make up the new Brand Bhutan, each with its own specific dos and don’ts. An encapsulation of the 7 guiding principles is everyone has a role in the Bhutan experience, and to safeguard the cultural and natural assets. The way forward is also to invest in our people.

Brand Bhutan pursues three objectives that presents the essence of what makes Bhutan remarkable to the world, as the international borders open up to the world, to attract the kind of visitors who will become our brand ambassadors and lifelong friends, and to inspire the Bhutanese people to live up to an ambitious vision.

In order to provide guests with the means to reconnect with their inner selves, and promote well being, TCB plans to offer experiences and products of genuine worth and understated elegance.

“The expérience will turn our visitors into advocates of Bhutan, and build a long-term intergenerational relationship with us,” DG, TCB said.

He added tourism is a well-paid business for everybody involved, resulting in a bigger contribution to the nation’s GDP. Everyone involved in the industry, including the owners, will benefit.

“Bhutan tourism will go global, whereby Bhutanese will offer and operate tours in other countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering explained that the brand that the government is creating today is not solely for the tourism industry, but for Bhutan as a whole. “We are reminding ourselves of the values and merits that define us as Bhutanese,” PM said.

Lyonchhen Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering stated that the nation is eagerly opening the border gates at a moment when everyone is looking for something to believe in.

“Our values and even our ways of life have been called into question by the pandemic. However, our solutions are distinctive, and clearly timely for this point in human existence. Please have faith in us if you are searching for a greater purpose, seeking a spiritual encounter, or prioritizing values over everything else,” Lyonchhen stated.

Lyonchhen remarked that in order to live up to the profound visions set by His Majesty The King, responsibility first falls on each and every Bhutanese.

“We shall work to create a high value society that is characterized by honesty, integrity, and morality. We’ll keep making sure that our communities and streets are safe and clean, that our environment is protected and loved, and that we have everything we need in place.,” Lyonchhen remarked.

Bhutan being a young nation with a median age of 26.5 years only, Lyonchhen highlighted that the youth are our focus, and they are our hope.

Therefore, during this transformative period, the government will invest in them, create more opportunities for them, and engage them in all steps of nation building. “Although the event today is organised by TCB, please know that it is a whole of country we are talking about here,” Lyonchhen said.

As the country opens the borders on Friday after almost two and half years, Lyonchhen added, “At this stage, I am confident that there is nothing we cannot overcome if we think and work with the same spirit and energy as we fought COVID-19.”

