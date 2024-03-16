The fate of contract employees

Share Facebook

For the finalization of the directive to regularize contract employees, four ministries have proposed their recommendations to the Cabinet, and the decision shall be finalized once the Cabinet accepts or opposes the recommendations.

PDP, on its first day in office, established a committee to study the regularization of contract employees, with a mandate to submit a report to the Cabinet within one month.

The contract employees have now pinned their hopes on the new government. However, there are mixed reactions from individuals, from a complex blend of hopes and doubts regarding the government’s commitment to fulfilling this promise.

Many of the contract employees expressed that regularizing contract employees would not only provide stability, but also enhance the quality of work done by the employees.

Contract employee, Passang, highlighted the harsh realities faced by them, and stated, “No matter how long contract employees have served, it is deemed worthless. This is because there are currently no promotion criteria, and no other benefits like those received by regular civil servants.”

On the other hand, many people in the social media sites expressed concerns about the financial implications of regularizing contract employees on government budgets and expenditure.

To this, Tashi Wangchen, a contract employee said, “The responsible ministries and RCSC should better think about country’s current situation, rather than bringing employees from other countries who has to be paid double than us.”

He adds that this initiative serves as an immediate solution to curb the exodus of contract employees and could be more beneficial keeping in mind the teacher attrition rate in our country.

Contract employees, like Deki Choden, said, “I hope the new government are wise enough to include RCSC as the power to regularize the contract employees are under the control of RCSC.”