The future plans of former DNT ministers

As of now, members of the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) party have not outlined specific future plans following the Primary Round of the NA Elections, with only two parties advancing to the General Round.

In a conversation with former Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotey Tshering, he mentioned, “Currently, I am volunteering at the hospital, performing surgeries, and guiding my junior colleagues. Once this election concludes, I will assess and decide on my professional commitments. Regarding the DNT, there is no party stance, and each candidate has the freedom to choose any party they wish.”

In a conversation with former Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Karma Dorji, he expressed his current priority, stating, “At the moment, I wish to dedicate time to my family. Over the last two years, I have been quite busy and couldn’t spend quality time with my sons and daughter. As their school holidays are approaching, I am considering focusing on family time for the next few months. Following this period, I plan to return to the IT field, which I am passionate about and where I love working in the ICT sector. Regarding the political party, we will persist, actively participating in the democratic process. DNT will endure indefinitely, and I am committed to remaining with DNT until the end.”

Former Energy Minister Loknath Sharma shared his current stance, saying, “I currently have no specific plans, especially as the election has not concluded yet. As a common citizen, I need to earn a living, so I’ll engage in some work. Regarding the political party, I have no intentions of changing parties. I am committed to continuing with DNT and have no plans to switch to any other party.”

Former Agriculture Minister Yeshey Penjor stated that he would return to his village to engage in farming activities. He expressed a lack of specific party allegiance, acknowledging the capabilities of both parties.

Former Health Minister Dasho Dechen Wangmo mentioned being in full recovery mode, and currently having no professional plans.

Former Foreign Minister Dasho Dr Tandi Dorji expressed his focus on preparing for the next election, emphasizing his commitment to working exclusively for DNT, and emerging stronger for the upcoming electoral process.