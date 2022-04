The mother of an abandoned and deceased newborn being traced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A resident in lower Taba alerted the police after witnessing a stray dog carrying a newborn baby stuffed inside a bag, late afternoon on 30 March.

It was learnt that as per the forensic study of the case, it is suspected the mother of the newborn could have given birth to the baby boy early morning on the same day it was dumped.

The police are investigating the case, which is an offence of abandoned infant, and trying to get to the mother. But as of now, the mother has not been traced.