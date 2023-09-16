The private sector offers a thousand butter lamps at Ekajati Lhakhang for HRH the Gyalsem

Share Facebook

Led by the President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the staff and members of the business community offered a thousand butter lamps (Karmi Tong – Choe) at the Ekajati Lhakhang in Chapcha, Chukha. The Karmi Tong-Choe was followed by Ekajati Suelkha Nga-sum (pasa Aum kangchim) performed by the Lam and monks offering a lifetime of good health, happiness and prosperity of the Gyalsem.

Darcy Choeling Goendzin Dratshang, popularly known as Ekajati Lhakhang, is locked on the hilltop overlooking the Chapcha valley and it is 3 km traveling upwards from the old highway junction. It was established in the 18th Century by Choe Je Thinley Jamtsho. Later, under the patronage of Her Majesty the Royal Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choeden Wangchuck, a new monastic school was established on 27 April 2009.

It is commonly held that when one sincerely prays for Aum Kangchim, the heartfelt desires are likely to be granted. Presently, for individuals intending to travel overseas, the goenpa is considered an essential pilgrimage destination. Numerous individuals visit this place to seek divine assistance for obtaining a Visa as well.

HRH the Gyalsem was born on 9 September 2023 coinciding with the 7th Month of the Female Water Rabbit Year in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu.