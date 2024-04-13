The rise of young entrepreneurs across the country

The youth across the country are seizing the opportunity to pioneer projects that not only promise financial gain but also secure future employment prospects.

A group of students from Gyalposhing College of Information Technology (GCIT) has unveiled Xceed Studio, a creative powerhouse aimed at pushing the boundaries of innovation.

“We aim to expand the horizons of creativity and innovation, prioritizing the delivery of exceptional user experiences through visually captivating designs across all our offerings. Our overarching goal is to establish ourselves as a premier creative studio, setting new benchmarks within the industry. With a steadfast dedication to excellence, we are committed to charting a fresh course for the creative sector, redefining standards and inspiring others along the way.”

Another group of second-year students of GCIT has come up with a project named Bright Vision to redefine visual communication and storytelling.

“Our company is dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of visual communication by offering distinctive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of contemporary businesses and individuals,” shares the team.

Their core objectives include providing innovative solutions encompassing graphic design, photography, videography, and advertising videos.

GCIT has several other projects by the students such as No Mind Bhutan, Web Dynamo, Enkirealm, Novus Solution, DigiOps and Anup.

Meanwhile, Yeshi Jamtsho and Sudharshan Adhikari from Sherubtse College, have introduced 3D Experience, a venture offering accessible 3D printing products and services.

They shared, “We’re passionate about using technology to improve accessibility and efficiency. With 3D printing, we’ve experienced the joy of creativity and innovation firsthand. Our mission is to make this technology more accessible through our services, aiming to serve and inspire all tech enthusiasts beyond traditional institutions in Bhutan.”

Similarly, Karma Gyeltshen, a 21-year-old student at Sherubtse College, has founded Tshengyel Studio, driven by a fascination with graphic design and multimedia sparked by captivating YouTube tutorials. Despite initial resource constraints, Tshengyel Studio aims to revolutionize the industry through innovation and collaboration.

Damcho Dorji, a third-year student at Sherubtse College, has launched Shercolconnect, a multimedia hub catering to the burgeoning demand for multimedia tasks and freelancers’ needs within the college community. With a team of dedicated members, Shercolconnect is poised to carve a niche in the multimedia landscape.

Meanwhile, Karma Tenzin, a student at Gedu College of Business, has initiated Zhaychhop, a project focused on promoting Bhutanese delicacies worldwide through instant formats.

“ZhayChhop is a business promoting Bhutanese delicacies worldwide in instant formats, starting with Bathup. Our aim is to reduce food waste, empower women, and offer healthy options using local ingredients. Inspired by the lack of local instant food choices, we’re filling this gap with authentic Bhutanese flavors,” Karma said.

The project is at the prototyping stage, and currently experimenting with a variety of flavors to blend traditional tastes with enticing profiles, appealing to people of all ages.

Tashi Dhendup studying Diploma in Materials and Procurement Management at the Jigme Namgyal Engineering College (JNEC), is running a e-Printing service for the students and staff at a reasonable price.

Rohit Rai, a recent graduate of JNEC, is currently engaged in data collection and entry for his educational platform, younten.bt. Similarly, Ratna Kumari, a graduate with a diploma in Electrical Engineering, clinched first place in a business idea pitching competition two years ago.

The major challenge the students face is the budget constraints and time management. They manage time to work as well as manage their academics, however, the youth are very passionate about their projects and looking forward to grow as they graduate.

These ventures represent a new wave of entrepreneurship in the country, driven by passion, innovation, and a desire to make a meaningful impact on society. As they continue to evolve and grow, they are poised to leave a lasting legacy on the country’s business landscape.