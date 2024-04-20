The rock of Takti as a living monument of cultural and spiritual narratives

Share Facebook

The large rock, located a few kilometers from the Chhukha bridge on the way to Gedu, is likely a familiar sight for regular commuters. Beyond its noticeable presence along the highway, this large stone holds cultural and historical significance. Its significance is deeply rooted in local beliefs and traditions, often tied to spiritual narratives or historical occurrences that have played a role in shaping the cultural heritage of the region. Serving as a landmark along the route, it stands as a tangible reminder of the area’s rich history, prompting travelers to reflect on its meaning as they journey through. In the course of road expansion efforts, Dantak laborers attempted to blast this rock, making multiple endeavors to facilitate the progress of the road. Despite employing various methods, it was believed that their attempts to destroy the rock proved unsuccessful.

The significance of the rock lies in its preservation of the hoof prints left by Tertoen Drukdra Dorji’s pony, Balaha, believed to manifestation of Chenrigzig. According to the narrative, the dense forest harbored a malicious demon that posed a threat to traders crossing the traditional trade route, making it a perilous location comparable to Trongsa Nyala, where historical travelers faced harm from the infamous Nyala Duem. Responding to traders’ appeals during a journey to Pasakha, Tertoen subdued the demon in a formidable manifestation while riding his horse, Chep Ta, pressing its hooves onto the demon’s abode. The enduring marks of hooves and Tertoen’s seal signified the cessation of harm, accompanied by a commitment to refrain from causing distress to humans. Consequently, the place was named ‘Tathil’ རྟ་མཐིལ་ meaning ‘forefoot of horse,’ where ‘Ta’ denotes horse, and ‘Thil’ terminology signifies ‘forefoot.’ However, over time, the locale has acquired various names such as Takti, Taktikhoti, and Tatigang.

Expanding on the tales of place name origins, there’s a fascinating story featuring Tsang Khenchen, a respected Tibetan Master. According to accounts from Tshang Khenchen’s autobiography, he is said to have traveled through Cooch Bihar using a route similar to those previously described. In this story, another name, ‘Tagkthil,’ སྟག་ཐིལ། emerges. However, the available information lacks in-depth details regarding the significance and origin of the associated name. As a result, it can be reasonably concluded that the place has been designated by multiple names.

The narrative unfolds with Khenchen’s specific task of creating Dolma statues on stone slabs, set amidst a densely populated forest and imposing cliffs. This artistic venture blends with the natural surroundings, adding a unique dimension to the story and influencing the place name.

Consequently, the roots of the place name can be linked back to Tsang Khenchen’s time, providing not just linguistic insights but also a captivating historical context. The interplay between artistic expression and the local geography plays a significant role in shaping the toponym. This layered narrative enhances our understanding of how the place name evolved, revealing the cultural and historical intricacies tied to its naming.

By Thukten Tenzin

Former History Teacher