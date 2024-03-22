The schedule on the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Bhutan

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is set to touch down in Bhutan on 22 March, marking his third visit to Bhutan. This is after the 21 March visit could not happen due to bad weather over Paro Airport.

PM Modi’s anticipated arrival at the Paro International Airport is scheduled for the early hours, expected around nine in the morning.

As part of the welcoming ceremony, students from Paro and Thimphu will greet the Prime Minister along his route to the capital, extending a warm-hearted reception to the PM.

Additionally, communities in Thimphu and Paro will line up along the Paro-Thimphu highway, presenting traditional dances and folk performances, offering cultural performances that reflect the rich heritage of Bhutan.

As a symbolic gesture of goodwill, a total of 972 Lungdhar (prayer flags) have been erected across three distinct locations in Thimphu and Paro districts, each site adorned with 324 prayer flags. These flags symbolize prayers for the well-being and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon reaching the capital, the Prime Minister Modi will receive a Chipdrel ceremony at Le Meridien, followed by a scheduled exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations.

The prestigious Grand Kuenray Hall at Tashichhodzong will host a Guard of Honour ceremony, culminating in the conferment of a Medal Award Ceremony in recognition of Prime Minister Modi’s contributions at the Tendrel Thang.

Later in the evening, there is a possibility of a press briefing to the media by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Foreign Secretary of the Government of India.

Before his departure for New Delhi on 23 March, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, marking another significant moment in his visit to Bhutan.