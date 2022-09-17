Their Majesties depart for State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Share Facebook

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel flew to Delhi from Paro airport on 16th September to join His Majesty The King.

Their Majesties are traveling to London for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, which is to be held on the 19th.

His Majesty arrived in Delhi on 14th September, and met with India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. During the Royal Visit to Delhi, His Majesty also granted Audiences to the External Affairs Minister and senior officials of the Indian government.