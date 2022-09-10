Their Majesties in Phuentsholing on Royal Tour to the south

On 7th September 2022 His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, are in Phuentsholing on a Royal Tour of the southern dzongkhags.

Their Majesties visited Gedu College of Business Studies yesterday enroute to Phuentsholing. This morning, His Majesty visited the College of Science and Technology.

In Audiences to the students and faculty of the colleges, His Majesty said that the way forward for our colleges is to make the students world-ready- that they are competitive in the global market, for a more prosperous future. While work is ongoing to create opportunities and a conducive environment in which our students can excel, His Majesty emphasized that they too must work hard to enhance and diversify their own skills and credentials.

In Phuentsholing, His Majesty granted an Audience to the Dzongkhag and Thromde officials, and visited parts of Phuentsholing, including the Allay checkpost at Pasakha.

His Majesty also visited the Pedestrian Terminal at the Phuentsholing gate, which is scheduled to open on September 23rd. The Terminal, managed by the Department of Immigration, will serve to ensure a safe, well-organized and comfortable passage into and out of Bhutan.

In the evening of 7 September, Their Majesties and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel visited Phuentsholing town and met with the people, who had gathered to meet Their Majesties.

The Prime Minister is accompanying Their Majesties on the Royal Tour.