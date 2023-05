Their Majesties will attend the Coronation of King & Queen of the United Kingdom on May 6th

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen will attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on May 6th.

Monarchs and heads of states from countries across the world are expected to attend the ceremony, which will be held in accordance with British tradition at the Westminster Abbey in London.