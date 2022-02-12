Thimphu has 271 cases with 33 cases from the community so far

Thimphu so far has detected a total of 271 positive cases, of which 33 cases are from the community, 160 cases are contact, 72 are imported cases and 6 cases are domestic travelers.

Currently, the cordoned off areas in Thimphu are Kabisa Red buildings, Upper Samtenling cluster and red buildings, Norzin Tag cluster and red buildings, Norzin wog cluster, Changzamtog red buildings, Debsi cluster, Babesa Cluster, Olarongchu Cluster.

These cordoned areas with 30 red buildings are all guarded by Dessups and Royal Bhutan Police.

The second round of mass testing in Thimphu had thrown up 3 cases from South mega zone with 1 from Tshalu Barp and 2 from Debsi, zero cases from Core 2, 1 case from Core 2 which is from Norzin Tag linked to the Druk Shopping Complex cluster and North Mega Zone did not declare any case after a single retest from Lower Taba.

4 comorbid patients are COVID-19 positive and are in isolation hotels. 4 are patients and another 4 are their attendants. As per the national data, there are a total of 459 patients with comorbidity who are COVID-19 patients.

The reopening of Thimphu will was based on the number of cases and risk assessment, but this does not mean Thimphu has zero cases.

The Health Minister on behalf of NC19TF announced the reopening of Thimphu with restrictions after the test results of the mass testing in Thimphu.

Meanwhile, there are 2,225 active cases across the country as of Monday. A total of 7,429 positive cases have been reported since the first COVID-19 case detected in March 2020, 5,199 positive patients recovered and five deaths have been reported so far in the country.