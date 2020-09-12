Thimphu residents go back to crowding after relaxation of the lockdown

Share Facebook

Thimphu town started getting crowded right after the relaxation of lockdown. The town is once again filled with vehicles and people, especially at areas around the Centenary Farmers Market. Though they use face mask, they were seen not following a rule of maintaining social distance in any way.

Offices are guarded by duties with which social distance was seen maintained at all times but in town, everything seems to be back to normal, like nothing ever happened. People came in groups and in some situations whole families, including aged parents and small child were seen in the crowd, exposing them to risk.

A Dessup on duty shared that they started seeing people loitering around during odd hours and have been witnessing a lot of people picking up fights after drinking. He said, “We advice them to go home explaining the risk but some accuse us of taking away their fundamental rights.”

He said that they are giving their best but when things get out of control they inform the police and hand them over.

Meanwhile, Thimphu police has registered 23 criminal cases so far after the relaxation of the lockdown. The highest crime reported was substance abuse and intoxication. The other reported crimes are sexual harassment, child molestation, attempt to burglary, larceny, malicious mischief, missing of person and auto stripping.

All the drug abusers were forwarded to BNCA while other arrested people were sent on surety as they do not want to risk any chances transmission of the virus to their detainees.

The Officer Commanding said “Everything is getting back to as like before but our challenges would remain the same. There will be increase in crime due to no restrictions unlike in the lockdown and with the opening of bars. Crime has already started.”

After relaxation of lockdown, they have been monitoring restaurants and bars as they are not allowed to entertain any customers to sit and eat/ drink. In doing so, he said that they have seized a few licenses for violating this rule.

However, he said, “Their license will be returned with warning as most of them said they were not aware of the rules.”

