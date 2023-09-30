Thimphu Structure Plan 2023 to 2047: Transforming Thimphu for a Sustainable Future

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The capital city, Thimphu, is set to undergo a major transformation with the implementation of a 25-year duration Thimphu Structure Plan, set from 2023 to 2047. This comprehensive plan aims to improve various aspects of the city, including the building industry, housing, education and skills, social and cultural development, environment, greener ways, and health and wellbeing.

One of the key focuses of the plan is the development of a bio-based building industry. New regulations have been introduced to support the growth of the industry, which has the potential to create new home-grown businesses and well-paid jobs. Enterprise hubs will be established to provide networking opportunities and support for new and existing businesses. Additionally, efforts will be made to improve internet connectivity, further enhancing business opportunities.

In terms of housing, the plan emphasises on the construction of new homes in local neighbourhoods through brownfield regeneration. Affordable housing projects will be implemented to cater to the needs of mid- and low-income residents. The plan also aims to provide a range of housing options, including larger apartments for families and smaller units for singles, all within the same communities.

Private and communal outdoor spaces will be integrated into new housing developments, and social amenities and infrastructure will be closely associated with housing projects. The goal is to offer residents a choice of where to live and ensure that the city centre is as affordable as other neighborhoods. Workspaces will also be located close to housing, and multi-generational housing options will be available.

Education and skill development are crucial components of the Thimphu Structure Plan.

Building on the success of the DeSuung program, efforts will be made to provide lifelong support and training opportunities that lead to employment and entrepreneurship. The higher education sector will be strengthened, and initiatives for upskilling the existing workforce will be implemented.

The plan also encourages volunteering and community engagement, empowering individuals to contribute to the city’s transformation. Additionally, ways will be explored to involve older, retired individuals in societal activities, keeping them active and engaged.

The plan recognises the importance of intangible aspects such as social, cultural, and spiritual development. The creation of a river park as a connective spine is envisioned, providing spaces for various activities and moments of tranquility. Accessible social infrastructure will be developed, both indoors and outdoors, to facilitate community gatherings and foster friendships.

The plan also emphasises the integration of nature into the city and the promotion of sustainable transportation options. Safe and reliable public transport, along with pedestrian-friendly streets and walking routes, will be prioritized. Markets will be transformed into places of exchange, not just for shopping but also for sharing ideas and knowledge.

Community gardens and green spaces will be incorporated throughout the city, providing shade and opportunities for outdoor activities. Access to spiritual sites will also be improved.

In terms of tangible improvements, the plan aims to enhance the quality of life and the environment. Data-driven approaches will be used to support residents’ wellbeing. The development of a safe and reliable public transport system will be prioritised, with options such as buses, e-scooters, cycling, and walking.

Streets will be designed with safety and activity in mind, featuring proper lighting and public spaces. Play, sports, and recreational facilities will be made accessible, affordable, and free for all residents. New walking routes will connect the city to the surrounding mountains and forests, allowing residents to enjoy nature.

The plan also emphasises the importance of green spaces and greener streets, providing shade and promoting a healthier environment. The construction of new schools and the availability of affordable childcare will ensure that education and childcare facilities are distributed fairly across the city.

The Thimphu Structure Plan also prioritises health and wellbeing.

Improved healthcare infrastructure and services will be provided at local and neighbourhood centres, ensuring that residents have access to quality healthcare within walking distance. Efforts will be made to maintain a cleaner city and surrounding environment, including the development of a clean river system.

Various health and wellbeing facilities will be available in all neighbourhoods, allowing residents to avail themselves of necessary services conveniently.

The plan also addresses the city’s water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems. The aim is to provide an equitable, reliable, and resilient network of infrastructure within the city. Key proposals include increasing water storage, reducing water losses, upgrading existing networks for firefighting, connecting all wastewater to the sewer network, enhancing stormwater management, and improving resource and waste management.

Thimphu’s sustainable transport system aims to connect people and places, enhance the city’s economy, and mitigate climate change impacts. The plan includes a transport network, public transport, active mobility, road safety, and future bus routes. Other improvements include a new pedestrian route, improvements to Norzin Lam, the establishment of Doebum Lams, and parking tariffs.

Thimphu’s employment distribution strategy aims to restore population balance and job access by promoting new employment in residential areas and addressing unequal opportunities.

The employment distribution key proposals aim to promote Buddhism in Dotanang, promote tourism and organic agriculture in Kabesa, improve hospitality, strengthen Thimphu City Core, and create mixed-use centres.

By focusing on various aspects such as the building industry, housing, education, social development, environment, and health, the plan aims to create a city that is not only livable but also promotes the wellbeing of its residents. With careful implementation, Thimphu is poised to become a model city for sustainable development.