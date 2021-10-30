Thimphu thromde water projects for Upper Changzamtog, Babesa and Serbithang

Share Facebook

According to Thimphu Thromde, there is erratic supply of drinking water at Upper Changzamtog area due to lack of sufficient water supply from the main water source to the reservoirs.

Thimphu Thromde plans on addressing this shortage by supplying the reservoirs with water from the Chamgang water source by laying a new water mainline network to Upper Changzamtog. The work has recently been awarded to a contractor.

The Media focal for Thimphu Thromde said that RTC water source has been supplying raw water to Serbithang area and also to some residents in Babesa due to shortage of water from Chamgang.

The ongoing construction of 2MLD Water Treatment Plant at RTC is nearing completion and will be commissioned by December 2021. Thereafter, treated water will be supplied to these residents. Laying of transmission line to supply this treated water has also been tendered out.

Through the Water Flagship Programme, thromde is also going to tap a new source at Chamgang which is 3.5 kilometers away from the present source. Thromde has requested Dagala Gewog Administration for an additional water source which is located 3.5km away from the current sources.

“However, our request for clearance was denied and the project has been stalled,” she said.

“The raw water (from RTC) was also used to top-up the water reservoirs in Babesa to address the shortage of water supply from Chamgang,” she said.

Meanwhile, Thimphu Thromde does not have a Thimphu Drinking Water Master Plan. However, the Thimphu Drinking Water Master Plan has been incorporated in Water Flagship Programme and it has been allotted a budget of Nu. 10 mn.