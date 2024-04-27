Those with land in Thimphu and high income have to leave Changjiji housing colony: PM

Share Facebook

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during the 3rd Meet-the-Press held on Friday said that the Cabinet has come to the conclusion to allow only the low-income earners to reside in the Changjiji Housing Colony.

He said that for tenants, to be able to stay in the colony, the income earning capacity of individuals will be evaluated, and only the low-income earners who cannot afford staying in private flats will be given the opportunity.

However, if the tenant members, be it husband or spouse or their children own any land or property within Thimphu Thromde, then they will not be allowed to stay in the colony. This will be thoroughly reviewed and verified every year.

Further, the tenants will be allowed to occupy the house until their retirement. However, there are conditions, for instance, if the tenants get transferred to other dzongkhags, they would no longer be able to occupy the house.