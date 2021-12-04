Three apprehended for stealing Nu 50 mn of Apple products

Share Facebook

Thimphu police on 30 November apprehended three men for a burglary of Apple products worth of Nu 50 mn from Babesa. The initial incident took place on early morning of 26 November.

Police took the help of CCTV footage and canine to get to the culprits. It was learnt that the suspects broke through the back door of the shop and stole the products. However, the suspects have hidden the products in the forest in a hole nearby their work site.

Though the owner of the shop lives in the same building they did not know when the suspects committed the crime. The stolen goods consisted of iPhones, MacBook Pro laptops, Apple pencils and keyboards.

The three suspects are in their early 20’s and are working in one of the private construction sites nearby. Police have recovered the stolen items and the case is under investigation.