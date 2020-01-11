Three lives lost in ambulance accident in Pemagatshel

A 52-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, and a 33-year-old ambulance driver lost their lives after the ambulance they were travelling in veered off the road (170 m) on 9 January 2020 at around 10:20 am.

The incident took place at Khenandrang, under Zobel gewog, which is 25 km away from Pemagatshel towards Nanglam. A 51-year- old man, who was travelling in the same ambulance along with his now deceased wife and son, was injured and air lifted to JDWNRH on the same day towards the afternoon.

The 9-year-old and the driver were killed on spot, while the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the Pemagatshel hospital.

The ambulance was on its way to move the 9-year-old, who was referred to Pamagatshel hospital from Nanong BHU. The deceased boy had fractured his hand after falling down, one day prior to the fatal accident, whereby he was referred to Pemagatshel hospital for further medical treatment. The mother and father were travelling as attendants to their son.

The cause of accident is yet to be ascertained. However, as of now, it is suspected that the cause of the accident might have been due to careless driving.