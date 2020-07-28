Three men convicted in connection to crossing the border

Share Facebook

Thimphu Dzongkhag Court on 23 July convicted 51-year-old Sangay Lhendup to 4 years in prison. On 2 July, the convict sneaked across the border and travelled to his home in Kabisa, Thimphu after coming from Nepal, to escape the mandatory quarantine protocol.

As per the police, the convict had tried to deceive the immigration officials at the main gate in Phuentsholing. He provided the wrong information to the officials stating that he came from Gomtu, Samtse even though he had come from Nepal.

The convict is charged for the breach of public order and tranquility (6 months) and criminal nuisance (3 years and 6 months). He is charged as per section 411 and section 449 of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004.

Meanwhile, the Umling Drungkhag Court in Sarpang has convicted two men to prison on 23 July. 28-year-old Tashi Rabten is convicted to 3 years 5 months and 28 days in prison for criminal attempt to criminal nuisance. 34-year-old Deepen Burathoki Mongar is convicted to 1 year 8 months and 29 days in prison for aiding and abetting, criminal attempt to criminal nuisance respectively.

The convicts were arrested on 4 June while they were attempting to smuggle tobacco products. The incident took place on the same day at the border area opposite to BCD, Samtenling, Sarpang.

During the time of incident, the convict Tashi Rabten has crossed the border illegally to buy tobacco products from his Indian friend. His friend was supposed to drop the products at the border but he did not turn up. Meanwhile, his friend Deepen waited in the car for his return.

In the process, Gelephu police, with a tip-off, managed to arrest Deepen and Tashi Rabten at a later time. Police handed over Tashi Rabten to the quarantine team since he had crossed the border.

Police charge sheeted the case to the court on 29 June. Tashi Rabten was sentenced to more than three years since he knowingly crossed the border illegally, taking the risk of transmission of COVID-19.