Traditional Medicines Hospital to be shifted to JDWNRH

Member of Parliament (MP) of Chhumig-Ura constituency, Drungtsho Karma Wangchuk, requested the Health Minister, Dasho Dechen Wangmo, on the plans to relocate the National Institute of Traditional Medicines currently located at Kawangjangsa to the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) premises, and the reasons for the relocation.

The Health Minister said the traditional medicine is very important, and MoH’s main objective is to provide services from both the traditional and allopathic medicines.

Lyonpo said the traditional hospital in Kawajangsa has a limited parking space, and secondly, it is important to create awareness on the importance of traditional medicines and its availability in the country. And if both the traditional and allopathic medicines are provided in the JDWNRH campus, then more people will know about the traditional medicines and their services. Therefore, MoH plans to provide both traditional and allopathic medicines under one roof so that the public receives a comprehensive package of services.

There is also the Multi-Disciplinary Super-Specialty Hospital (MDSS) inside JDWNRH campus, costing more than Nu 5 billion. According to the Health Minister, so far cancer and kidney patients have been sent outside the country for further treatment, but the ministry plans to have all the services in the country, and which is also the main objective of MDSS.

JDWNRH receives more than 600,000 patients in a year, whereas in the traditional hospital, not more than 100,000 patients visit in a year. Lyonpo said that relocating the traditional hospital in the JDWNRH campus will not only create awareness, but it will also help the general public at large in acquiring the services.

Lyonpo also said there is not much to worry about the relocation of the traditional hospital in the JDWNRH premises, as it will not affect any services in hospital. However, the ministry is yet to take a final decision on the relocation plans.