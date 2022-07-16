Trans Bhutan Trail named in TIME

Share Facebook

The newly-restored Trans Bhutan Trail has been named in TIME’s 50 extraordinary travel destinations around the world for 2022.

Commenting on TIME’s annual list, Sam Blyth, the founder of Trans Bhutan Trail (TBT), said

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition and so proud that the Trans Bhutan Trail will be highlighted on the world’s stage, showcasing the immense efforts which have gone into restoring the Trail, and the commitment by the communities and His Majesty, The Fifth King of Bhutan.

“In September, the Trail will officially launch, and we look forward to welcoming Bhutanese and international travellers to come and walk or cycle a part of the Trail, or even take on the incredible End-to-End Hike.”

The vision of His Majesty The King is for the Trans Bhutan Trail to restore a unique piece of Bhutan’s cultural heritage for the benefit of its people, including its health and wellness potential, its use as an educational and spiritual resource and the economic benefit to remote communities on its route.

Eighteen major bridges, more than 10,000 steps and 250 miles of Trail have been built or restored over the last three years, involving thousands of Bhutanese workers and villagers in a unique private/public partnership between the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Tourism Council of Bhutan and the Bhutan Canada Foundation (BCF).