Translation of His Majesty’s Address at the ceremony to present the Order of Druk Gyalpo to Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi

On the occasion of the visit of the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, to Bhutan, a distinguished gathering including His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Government Officials, Foreign Dignitaries, Clergy, Armed Forces, and Students of Thimphu has convened. This momentous event signifies a truly special occasion.

As the leader of a nation representing 1.4 billion people, accounting for 18% of the world’s population, Prime Minister Modi shoulders significant global responsibilities. We are honoured and delighted to have him as our guest today. His decision to visit Bhutan at this juncture signifies a profound gesture of support and friendship towards our nation.

For Bhutan, our relationship with India holds paramount importance. The enduring partnership we share with India is exceptional, built on trust and mutual respect.

We take great pleasure in witnessing India’s progress across various domains, its growing global influence, economic strength, and the prosperity of its people. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has not only achieved remarkable success in the past decade, but also paved the way for a promising and prosperous future. India’s achievements are beneficial for Bhutan, and as a close neighbor and friend, we applaud and rejoice in India’s accomplishments. We extend our heartfelt wishes for India’s continued success and fulfillment of its aspirations.

Countries require exceptional leaders to advance and flourish, yet such leaders are rare to find. An exceptional leader must possess compassion, a deep dedication to the country, and a willingness to devote themselves entirely to the service of the country and its people. Furthermore, a visionary leader must demonstrate adeptness in governance, strategic planning, and the ability to see through every initiative to fruition. A leader wields power not for his own sake but to effect substantial change with the unwavering support of the people.

In my perspective, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities. His genuine concern for his nation, coupled with his exceptional leadership skills, make him a formidable leader. With a clear vision and unwavering support from the Indian people, Prime Minister Modi has steered India towards significant achievements in the past decade and is poised to achieve even greater success in the future.

The conferral of the Order of Druk Gyalpo – Bhutan’s highest award, to Prime Minister Modi, symbolizes our deep appreciation towards the Government of India, the People of India, and to Prime Minister Modi, for always being there for Bhutan.