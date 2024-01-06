Trashiyangtse candidates unveil mix of local issues

Share Facebook

Wangdi from the Bhutan Tendrel Party for Bomdeling Jamkhar said, “The failure of the Kholongchu Project, a significant initiative in the region, has resulted in many people taking loans for investment, leading to financial struggles and Non-Performing Loans (NPL). Vacant houses and poor road connectivity, particularly in Bomdeling Gewog, further compound the challenges faced by the community.”

Likewise, the merging of the schools into one has also created a major issue for the students and the parents of Bomdeling Gewog.

Wangdi expressed BTP’s commitment to revitalizing the economic situation in the country. He outlined plans for self-sustaining measures, leveraging resources such as mines and minerals. He emphasised the party’s dedication to transparent governance, promising to work without corruption, nepotism, or prejudice, with a focus on the well-being of the people.

Thinley Wangchuk, from the PDP representing Bomdeling Jamkhar, pointed out poor road connectivity as a major issue in all gewogs, particularly the lack of a road connection to Tarphel Chewog from Bomdeling Gewog. Wangchuk pledged to conduct comprehensive community meetings to directly understand the most pressing issues among residents.

His proposed strategy involves prioritising plans for infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and sustainable livelihoods based on insights gathered from community engagement. With a background in rural development, governance, and the film industry, he aims to bring a unique perspective and communication skills to address the diverse needs of the constituency.

He said, “I believe that elections are ultimately about understanding and addressing the needs of the people. I aim to connect with voters by focusing on their concerns and presenting viable solutions for the betterment of Bomdeling Jamkhar.”

Namgay Dorji, BTP candidate running for the Khamdang-Ramjar constituency, pointed out that the remoteness of hamlets in the constituency poses a significant challenge.

He said, “The lack of motorable roads and considerable distances make it difficult for candidates to effectively interact with voters. Additionally, issues such as human-wildlife conflict, fallow land, and a shortage of labor, with fewer people available for farming.”

He stated that the people should vote for him based on his 27 years of service in the civil service and his proven leadership, competency, and capability. He highlighted that during the previous primary election, voters had already chosen him, showcasing their trust in his ability to address the challenges faced by the community.

Kinley Dorji from PDP outlined his priorities for the Khamdang-Ramjar area. Recognising challenges in existing farm roads, healthcare accessibility, security, land development, and education, Kinley Dorji proposed a comprehensive plan.

He underscored the need for upgrading and establishing farm roads, ensuring healthcare accessibility with a doctor in each gewog, and implementing security measures through chain-link fencing.

Likewise, he also highlighted initiatives such as providing interest-free loans for agriculture, rural life insurance increments, enhanced educational facilities, and opportunities for housing and vehicle loans.

With a background in rural development and governance, he positioned himself as an experienced candidate who deeply understands the challenges faced by both rural and urban residents. He emphasised a holistic approach to development, taking into account private sector issues and ensuring well-rounded progress.