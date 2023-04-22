Tshering Wangchen of Mongar says he will meet local people to address their issues

With 7 candidates for the National Council Election, which included an incumbent, Sonam Pelzom, it was Tshering Wangchen from Na-Rang who won the election with 6,066 votes.

Incumbent Sonam Pelzom got 4,349 votes, followed by Tashi Penjor at 3,591 votes, Dorji Wangmo at 3,305 votes, Chimmi Dorji at 1,993 votes, Tshering Dorji had 1,225 votes, and Jigme Tenzin at 926 votes.

Tshering Wangchen, 43, having contested for the third time, finally won this election. He said, “I’m humbled that I won the election. Since 2013, I have been participating in the National Council Election in a free and fair manner.“

He has pledged to ensure that all legislative proposals and public policy adhere to the spirit and intent of the Constitution, assure all policies benefit from the public consultations, and in-depth research, prioritize the national interest to prevail over any other interest, and address key national issues of our time through supporting the transformation process at the soonest possible.

Having served the nation for 16 years, he believes his leadership experience played a crucial role in garnering the votes, and was able to connect to the voters with realistic pledges.

Going forth, he plans to meet with the local leaders and the people of his community to understand their concerns and issues, and finds ways to address them.