TVET reform and BBP interlinked for more employment opportunities

The Ministry of Labour and Human Resources (MoLHR) has engaged 2,500 people under the Build Bhutan Project (BBP) since its inception in July 2020. Although the target was to employee 7,000 people under BBP, however, such a target will be set aside for next year.

Over a thousand people have been trained under BBP in various TTIs, and the project is encouraging more unskilled workers to join the training programs.

Lyonpo Ugyen Dorji, MoLHR, said, “We have been doing well in the past one year, and we have one more year to go. It would be premature to say if the BBP project will continue beyond the next one year. But, even if we are to just go by the initial agreed duration under the document, we still have one year.”

Meanwhile, Lyonpo said that though Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) was there from before, they felt that there is a certain thing that needs to be changed and transformed so that it not only becomes an attractive learning pathway for the youngsters, but also becomes a critical strategy to not only foster employment but economic development.

The skills the workers gain will matter in the future economy. TVET is nothing but an attempt project to build up skills for the workforce for economic development and for individual economic wellbeing, he added.

TVET reform is interlinked with economic vision and employment agenda, and upscale the skills level to achieve quality. Workers with such skills can find employment opportunities within the country and abroad as well.

Lyonpo said, “The implementation of TVET reforms, in a way, have already started. BBP in a way is a TVET reform, and dual training programs are TVET reforms.”

The Cabinet has recently approved the ministry’s National TVET Reform Plan 2021.