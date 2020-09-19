Two Desuups being treated in a Delhi hospital

Share Facebook

The two female Desuups who got run over by a Tata Hilux in the line of duty are being treated ata hospital in Delhi, India. They were air lifted on 16 September upon His Majesty’s command. His Majesty personally visited the hospital the same night and early morning before they were air lifted and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen accompanied His Majesty.

Their Royal Highnesses Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck and Prince Ugyen Jigme Wangchuck accompanied the two victims to Paro international Airport. His Majesty was extremely concerned for the well being of the two victims.

The initial incident took place on 15 September where they got hit by a Tata single cabin Hilux at the four-way junction near old Bank of Bhutan office at Babesa at around 4 PM. During the time of incident, the driver was not inside the vehicle.

The 25-year-old victim from Wangdue is said to be in critical condition. She is a class XII pass out while the 33-year-old victim from Thimphusaid to be in stable condition whenshe was air lifted. Both the victims are employed.

The vehicle was parkedon a slope, around 100 meters from the accident area and when the accident happened, the driver was not in the car. To hold the vehicle, the driver placed a stone under the tyre and visited shops around.

The driver started the engine and upon realizing the stone was there he came out of the car to remove the stone and right after doing so, the vehicle ran down the road and hit the victims. It was learnt that, the driver and other people on the spot shouted at them to run, but they got hit before they could run.

The Desuups were in group patrolling in the areabut two of them got hit.As per the medical report, the 25-year old victim sustained multiple injuries while the 33-year-old sustained a lung injury.

Police said that they are investigating the case and charges against the 29-year-old driver, a mechanic from Trashiyangtse have not been decided. He is under detention for further investigation.

He was under the influence of alcohol during the time of incident, however, upon testing him his alcohol rate was very low.

