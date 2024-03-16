Unlicensed driving claims a life of 29-year-old man

Share Facebook

On March 15, 2024, Nganglam Police Station (PS) was alerted to a fatal Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) on the way to Nganglam-Gyelposhing highway at Tsenkari.

The primary cause of the tragic accident was attributed to unlicensed driving.

Upon receiving the report, the investigative team, accompanied by a medical doctor, promptly responded and went to the scene of the incident. Their investigation discovered that a single cabin Bolero had toppled from an extension road which was connected to the main highway.

The Bolero was transporting crusher dust for the construction of a relocated Futsal ground situated just above the highway. At the time of the accident, the vehicle was occupied by two individuals, including the driver.

The tragic event happened when the Bolero encountered difficulty climbing the steep road. Unable to proceed forward, the vehicle slipped backward and toppled over the RCC wall, descending towards the highway.

While the driver managed to escape with minor injuries to his right elbow, the passenger succumbed to severe head trauma at the scene.

Both the driver and the deceased are from Pemagatshel.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives.

The Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA) noted a concerning surge in motor vehicle accidents during 2023, recording a total of 1,060 accidents causing 102 deaths. This was a significant rise of 35.8 percent compared to the 780 incidents including 80 deaths and 547 injuries reported in the previous year.

In 2023, the RBP recorded 92 cases related to unlicensed driving.